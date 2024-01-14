Bulgaria Commits to Phasing Out Coal-Fired Power Plants by 2030, Prioritizing Renewable Energy
Bulgaria's Minister of Environment and Water, Julian Popov, has affirmed the country's commitment to phasing out coal-fired power plants, emphasizing that the transition will be market-driven rather than state-mandated. Minister Popov stated that the market forces are currently leading the closure of such plants and predicted that there is no viable future for them beyond 2030.
Currently, 25% of Bulgaria's electricity comes from renewable sources, with a focus on further developing wind energy. Minister Popov noted that many private power plants are seriously considering abandoning coal within the next three years.
Highlighting the potential for the Maritsa-Iztok region to attract substantial investments, Minister Popov estimated that the area could secure between BGN 20-30 billion in investments over the next decade, provided there is a clear and predictable regulatory environment.
Minister Julian Popov emphasized the importance of a fair transition from coal and natural gas to renewable energy, ensuring that a significant number of jobs and energy-poor individuals are not adversely affected.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bucharest hosting the high-level renewables investment event Energy Week Black Sea
- » Anticipated 6% Drop: Bulgargaz Forecasts Significant Price Decrease for Natural Gas in February
- » Bulgaria Delays Belene Nuclear Equipment Sale, Awaits Unified EU Position on Ukraine
- » PM Denkov: Bulgaria's Electricity Imports Driven by Cost, Not Capacity Shortage
- » After The Escalation In Yemen: Brent Oil Prices Jumped
- » Concerning: Bulgaria Transforms Into Net Importer Of Electricity Amidst Rising Consumption