Bulgaria Commits to Phasing Out Coal-Fired Power Plants by 2030, Prioritizing Renewable Energy

Business » ENERGY | January 14, 2024, Sunday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Commits to Phasing Out Coal-Fired Power Plants by 2030, Prioritizing Renewable Energy Maritsa-Iztok @Wikimedia Commons

Bulgaria's Minister of Environment and Water, Julian Popov, has affirmed the country's commitment to phasing out coal-fired power plants, emphasizing that the transition will be market-driven rather than state-mandated. Minister Popov stated that the market forces are currently leading the closure of such plants and predicted that there is no viable future for them beyond 2030.

Currently, 25% of Bulgaria's electricity comes from renewable sources, with a focus on further developing wind energy. Minister Popov noted that many private power plants are seriously considering abandoning coal within the next three years.

Highlighting the potential for the Maritsa-Iztok region to attract substantial investments, Minister Popov estimated that the area could secure between BGN 20-30 billion in investments over the next decade, provided there is a clear and predictable regulatory environment.

Minister Julian Popov emphasized the importance of a fair transition from coal and natural gas to renewable energy, ensuring that a significant number of jobs and energy-poor individuals are not adversely affected.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, coal, energy, Maritsa-Iztok
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria