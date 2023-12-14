Day 690 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia Carried Out 626 Chemical Attacks

Day 690 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

A peace formula proposed by Zelensky is being discussed in Davos

Russia has carried out 626 chemical attacks since the beginning of the war

Zelensky discussed Ukraine 's defense needs with the new French foreign minister

Prominent Russian priest refused to pray for victory over Ukraine , excommunicated

Pro-Russian hooligans terrorize a Georgian woman who desecrated Stalin's "icon"



A meeting of national security advisers will be held in Davos today to discuss the peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a video conference call yesterday, Zelensky thanked the leaders of Bulgarian political parties such as GERB’s Boyko Borissov, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria’s" Kiril Petkov and DPS’ Delyan Peevski for their support for Ukraine. According to him, the decisions taken by the three parliamentary parties were of exceptional help to Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president thanked the three Bulgarian leaders for their efforts to support Kyiv. Ukraine needs more air defense systems and artillery shells, Zelensky emphasized.

The interlocutors discussed further support for Ukraine, as well as the issue of using Russia's frozen assets to compensate for the damage caused by its aggression, writes Interfax - Ukraine.

During the conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, Borisсov, Petkov and Peevski committed themselves to the pro-Atlantic majority in the Bulgarian parliament continuing to support Ukraine in the future.

Today in the Swiss city of Davos, the fourth meeting of the national security advisers of the presidents will be held, which will discuss the peace formula proposed by Volodymyr Zelensky.

The meeting will take place within the framework of the World Economic Forum. Delegations from about 80 countries are included. The formula includes 10 principles for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

The previous three meetings of the advisers took place last year in Copenhagen (June 25, 2023), Jeddah (August 5-6, 2023) and Malta, where there were representatives of 66 countries and organizations (October 28, 2023).

Today, the results of the working groups are expected to be presented and the next steps to be discussed.

Ukraine has accused Russia of carrying out more than 600 chemical attacks in Ukraine since the full-scale war began nearly two years ago.

Russia has carried out 626 chemical attacks in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, according to a Facebook post by the Ukrainian Armed Support Forces Command, cited by Ukrinform.

"The Defense Forces have registered 626 cases of the Russian Federation using ammunition laced with poisonous chemicals. Of these, 51 cases were registered in January of this year alone," the post said.

Up to ten cases of chemical use are reported every day.

Most often, the enemy uses grenades, such as K-51 and RGR, which are dropped by drones. However, improvised explosive devices equipped with irritating substances are also used. Artillery shelling with shells containing dangerous chemical substances was also registered.

On December 14, 2023, Ukraine registered the use of a new type of special gas grenades RG-VO containing the chemical substance CS (chlorobenzalmalononitrile).

At least 36 cases of the use of dangerous chemical substances have been documented and sent for investigation in the framework of criminal proceedings by radiation, chemical and biological intelligence groups of the military units of the Support Forces Command and the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the 810th Infantry Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has confirmed that it deliberately used chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces in clear violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, to which Russia is a party, Ukrinform notes.

Zelensky discussed Ukraine's defense needs with the new French foreign minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne discussed Ukraine's defense needs, Ukrinform reported, citing a post by the Ukrainian leader on Facebook.

"We discussed Ukraine's defense needs, including the joint production of drones, artillery and the further strengthening of air defenses. I provided Minister Sejourne with an update on the progress of the Peace Formula. I thank France for its active role in this global effort!", Zelensky announced.

He also praised France's unwavering defense support for Ukrainian soldiers and Paris' aid to the Ukrainian people.

Sejourne visited the Ukrainian capital yesterday. He stated that France will put all its political and diplomatic weight into the European Council summit so that Ukraine can receive an aid package in the amount of 50 billion euros, Ukrinform notes.

Prominent Russian priest refused to pray for victory over Ukraine, excommunicated

A prominent liberal priest has been threatened with expulsion from the Russian Orthodox Church after he refused to recite a prayer asking God to lead Russia to victory over Ukraine.

Today, the ecclesiastical court published a verdict that the priest Alexii Uminsky should be removed from the priesthood for "violating the priest's oath".

The decision has already been sent for approval to the head of the Russian Church, Patriarch Kirill, a strong supporter of President Vladimir Putin.

According to the ecclesiastical court, Uminsky violated his oath by refusing to read the "Prayer for Holy Rus" - an archaic name for Russia, which Kirill had made a mandatory part of church services.

"Behold, those who want to fight have taken up arms against Holy Rus, hoping to divide and destroy her united people. Arise, O God, to help Your people and give us victory by Your might," the prayer says , first read by Kirill seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Dozens of Russian Orthodox priests have been punished for challenging the church's line on the war — such as by reading prayers for peace instead of victory, according to Christians Against the War, an online group that documented the individual cases.

Uminsky served for 30 years as head priest at the Life-giving Holy Trinity Church in Moscow. Priest Uminsky is known for his work in a hospice for dying children and adults, and in 2022 he led the church service at the funeral of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.

Uminski encouraged the faithful to look for priests who pray more for peace than victory and realize that any victory is always a pyrrhic victory in these wars.

He was suddenly fired this month, just before the Russian Christmas. That step paved the way for his sentencing today.

In a November 2023 interview, Uminsky said the language of war and "special military operation" were incompatible with church liturgy. "In modern wars, any victory is almost always tantamount to self-destruction," says the priest.

A total of 11,627 Orthodox believers have signed an open letter in support of Uminsky since he was removed as priest of the Holy Trinity Church and replaced by Andrei Tkachev, a vocal advocate of the war.

The initiators said that what happened to Uminsky caused them great pain, and thousands of people will be deprived of spiritual support.

"This is a great tragedy for many believers, for children who are placed in the hospice, for hundreds of prisoners and thousands of homeless people," the letter said.

Pro-Russian hooligans terrorize a Georgian woman who desecrated Stalin's "icon"

A Georgian woman splashed red paint on an icon of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, sparking a major protest in Tbilisi and drawing the ire of pro-Russian activists.

"Orthodox" activists tried to break into the woman's apartment in Tbilisi, but the police did not let them in, BTA reported.

On Tuesday, the woman splashed paint on the icon on Tuesday at the city's main cathedral, the Holy Trinity, in protest.

Her actions caused a large protest in the capital, demanding a harsh punishment.

Thousands of supporters of a pro-Russian ultra-conservative movement gathered in front of the parliament, then marched through the city in the direction of the cathedral.

The so-called icon of Stalin was donated by the pro-Russian Georgian nationalist party "Alliance of Patriots". It depicts a moment from the Second World War when Stalin was blessed by the Holy Matrona of Moscow - a blind seer and Russian saint.

Police launched a "petty hooliganism" investigation and questioned the woman who damaged the icon.

Protesters are demanding that the perpetrator be subject to a criminal investigation and sentenced to prison for desecrating the icon and insulting their beliefs.

The initiators also want the law to be changed and the punishments for such acts to be stricter.

Flowers were laid next to the icon yesterday, and "believers" lined up to kiss the part of it that depicts Stalin.

