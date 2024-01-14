North Korea Launches First Ballistic Missile of the Year

North Korea initiated its first missile launch of the year by firing an unidentified ballistic missile towards the East Sea on Sunday, as confirmed by the South Korean military. While details remain limited, the Joint Chiefs of Staff acknowledged the launch without providing further information.

Japan's prime minister's office responded with an emergency alert, awaiting additional updates on the situation. South Korea's Defence Minister Shin Won-Sik had previously suggested that Pyongyang might test-fire solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missiles in January.

The recent launch follows heightened tensions stemming from North Korea's artillery shelling along the Yellow Sea maritime boundary from January 5-7. Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during a tour of munitions factories, declared his readiness for battle with South Korea, vowing destruction if force were used against Pyongyang.

South Korean officials anticipate further provocative actions from North Korea early in the year, possibly aimed at escalating tensions before the country's general elections in April.