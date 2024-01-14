Israeli Forces Capture 2,650 Wanted Terrorists

Since the initiation of the conflict in Gaza, Israeli security forces have successfully apprehended more than 2,650 wanted terrorists across Judea and Samaria, including the Jordan Valley areas. Approximately 1,300 of these individuals are linked to the Hamas terrorist organization.

In an overnight operation, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service), and Border Police collaborated to arrest four wanted individuals throughout Judea and Samaria. The mission, termed a divisional operation, aimed to apprehend suspects and uncover planted explosives in the Noor al-Shams refugee camp, strategically placed to harm Israeli forces.

During the operation, security forces safely destroyed several explosive charges, and three wanted persons were successfully taken into custody. In Kfar Beit Ummar, another wanted individual suspected of involvement in terrorist activities was apprehended. Fortunately, no casualties were reported among Israeli forces.