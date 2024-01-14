Winter Tourism in Bulgaria Surges Over 4.5% in December, With Turkish Visitors Leading the Growth

Bulgarian winter resorts experienced a robust growth of over 4.5% in tourist numbers in December compared to the previous year, according to Tourism Minister Zaritsa Dinkova. The notable surge was particularly driven by a substantial increase in Turkish visitors, marking nearly 22% growth.

Notably, tourists from neighboring countries such as Romania, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Greece also contributed to the positive trend. The rise in foreign visitors extended beyond the winter resorts, with more tourists from Spain and Italy choosing Bulgarian cities for weekend getaways.

Minister Dinkova expressed optimism about the tourism sector's momentum and emphasized the need for timely preparations for the upcoming 2024 summer season. She plans to convene a meeting with relevant colleagues from the Tourism Ministry to address potential challenges. The involvement of ministers from Regional Development and Public Works, Health, and Environment and Water is also under consideration.

In Varna, Minister Dinkova unveiled a new program aimed at supporting Black Sea municipalities, marking the first collaborative effort between the Tourism Ministry, local authorities, and businesses. The pilot program will fund 21 projects, covering 60% of their total value with an allocated budget of nearly BGN 5 million. Varna Region municipalities are set to receive approximately BGN 2 million in funding for their initiatives.

Varna Mayor Kotsev highlighted that the city secured funding for two projects totaling nearly BGN 48,000. These projects, developed in collaboration with two tour operators, will focus on promoting Varna as a year-round destination, emphasizing spa, balneo tourism, and weekend tourism. The German market is identified as a key target for Varna's promotional efforts.