Bulgarian Churches Ring 'One Million Bells' in Solidarity 100 Days After Hamas Attack in Israel

On the 100th day since the attack by the Islamist group Hamas in Israel, three prominent Bulgarian churches in Sofia join the global initiative "One Million Bells." "Sveta Nedelya" church, along with the churches "Exaltation of the Holy Cross of the Lord" and "Sveti Sedmochiselnitsi," will simultaneously ring their bells in solidarity, supporting the call for the release of Israeli hostages.

The "One Million Bells" campaign, initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, aims to synchronize the ringing of over a million bells worldwide, under the slogan "One bell can be the sound before the storm, a million bells can shake the world."

Today marks the 100th day since the onset of Israel's conflict with the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip. The conflict commenced with a surprise attack by Hamas in Israel on October 7, resulting in approximately 1,200 casualties, mostly civilians, and the abduction of around 240 people in the Gaza Strip.

In Tel Aviv, the Forum of Families of Hostages and Disappeared unveiled an art installation resembling the tunnels in the Gaza Strip, where Hamas is believed to be holding over 100 hostages. The tunnel model serves as a symbolic expression of solidarity with the abducted individuals.

As the bells toll in Bulgarian churches and across the globe, the "One Million Bells" initiative seeks to amplify the collective call for peace, remembrance, and the release of hostages in the aftermath of the Hamas attack.