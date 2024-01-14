Protesters Bring Romania-Bulgaria Border to a Standstill Over Rising Costs and Border Delays

A demonstration at the Romania-Bulgaria border near Calafat has escalated, with dozens of Romanian tractors and trucks causing a complete blockade, disrupting traffic and impacting major routes. The protesters, who initially blocked Danube Bridge 2, cite concerns over increased "Civil Liability" insurance costs, rising fuel prices, reduced European subsidies, and extended border waiting times as reasons for their dissatisfaction.

The spontaneous protests, which commenced on Wednesday, have caused widespread traffic disruptions, affecting Bucharest's ring road and entry points to several major cities. The demonstration's intensity prompted Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to hold a meeting with the protesters on Friday, during which he announced the formation of working groups to evaluate the demonstrators' demands.

One of the primary grievances voiced by the protesters is the sudden surge in the price of "Civil Liability" insurance, coupled with escalating gasoline and diesel costs. The demonstrators also express frustration over the reduction in European subsidies and the prolonged waiting times at border crossings.

Prime Minister Ciolacu acknowledged the impact of fluctuating diesel prices, noting an abrupt increase of 20-30 cents overnight. He pledged to address the concerns raised by the protesters, emphasizing the need for stability in transport prices.

As the protests persist, the blockades at the Romania-Bulgaria border continue to create challenges for travelers and logistics. The situation remains fluid, with the government engaging in dialogue with demonstrators to find a resolution.