Ukrainian President Zelensky Expresses Gratitude for Bulgarian Support in Video Conference with Political Leaders

In a recent video conference call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky extended his gratitude to Bulgarian political leaders Boyko Borissov, Kiril Petkov, and Delyan Peevski for their parties' supportive decisions in the Bulgarian parliament. Zelensky commended the efforts made despite challenges in Bulgaria and emphasized the exceptional assistance Ukraine received through decisions aligned with Euro-Atlantic values.

Expressing his appreciation, President Zelensky acknowledged the genuine friendship and support Ukraine receives from the Bulgarian political leaders. He thanked them for their commitment to a pro-Euro-Atlantic Ukraine and highlighted the significance of the coalition's support for shared values.

Kiril Petkov, leader of WCC-DB, conveyed his wishes for peace and complete victory for Ukraine in the new year. Petkov assured President Zelensky of their unwavering support, emphasizing the strong unity when helping Ukraine together.

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the Parliamentary group of DPS, affirmed Bulgaria's continued support for Ukraine despite resistance from certain pro-Russian circles in the country. Peevski assured Zelensky that he has friends in Bulgaria, reiterating their commitment to peace and victory for Ukraine.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated Bulgaria's ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine and its people alongside the entire democratic community. Borissov emphasized the crucial role of an independent and sovereign Ukraine in ensuring the security of a united Europe and upholding shared values.

During the conversation, the three leaders collectively pledged the ongoing support of the pro-Atlantic majority in the Bulgarian parliament for Ukraine's future endeavors.