Day 689 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Huge Fire In St. Petersburg

Day 689 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

A fire broke out in the warehouse of a large company in St. Petersburg

Ukraine reported another massive Russian missile attack

Zelensky welcomed Britain's aid, including a new £2.5bn military aid package



A massive fire broke out in St. Petersburg at a warehouse belonging to one of Russia's largest online retail companies, Reuters reported, citing the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

The warehouse's owner, Wildberries, said all staff had been evacuated. No one was reported injured.

It is not yet known how the fire started in the suburbs of the second-largest Russian city, which covered 50,000 square meters and was rated as the most serious category - fifth.

Nearly 300 firefighters and dozens of fire trucks, as well as helicopters, are battling to put out the blaze, the emergency ministry said.

Videos posted online showed thick black smoke rising into the sky and huge flames.

The warehouse of a large online store Wildberries is on fire in St. Petersburg. The area of the fire is 70 thousand square meters, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said



Russian media report that the damage from the fire may amount to 10-11 billion rubles (approximately 126… pic.twitter.com/Qnz7IgkHN2 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 13, 2024

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that the area of the fire in the Wildberries warehouse complex in St. Petersburg has grown to 50,000 m².



Lots of fires appearing lately. pic.twitter.com/HDrs3oKDQN — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) January 13, 2024

Ukraine reported another massive Russian missile attack

Russia launched a new massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine last night, which used cruise, ballistic, ballistic and air-launched guided missiles, as well as combat drones. This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

According to this information, Russia fired 37 missiles and launched three drones. Eight missiles were shot down.

Earlier this week, the Air Force spokesman said Ukraine was suffering from a shortage of air defense missiles. It is not clear whether this or another factor is the reason for the low hit rate, Reuters noted.

Most of the types of missiles used at night are ballistic, which fly at extremely high speeds and are much more difficult to shoot down, the Air Force added.

"It should be noted that more than 20 of all listed (weapons), not included in the number of downed, did not reach their targets as a result of active countermeasures by the electronic warfare forces," the statement said.

Air defenses shot down Russian missiles in at least five regions of Ukraine, according to local officials. The large southeastern city of Dnipro was hit, the regional governor said, without providing details on what was hit.

The police in the northern Chernihiv region published a photo of a large crater formed by a downed rocket. "As a result of falling debris from an enemy rocket, several residential homes and non-residential buildings were damaged, one building was practically destroyed," said the police. No people were injured.

In Chernihiv, there is destruction and damage in the sector of private residential construction due to debris from an enemy missile. Fortunately, no people were injured. #war pic.twitter.com/uWwvOlXPxG — Dr. Khaled Alfaiomi (@Alfaiomi) January 13, 2024

Zelensky welcomed Britain's aid, including a new £2.5bn military aid package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed Britain's £2.5 billion military aid package to Ukraine, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledging to continue helping the country in its fight against Russia, PA media and DPA reported.

Sunak arrived in Kyiv yesterday to announce the new financial aid package, becoming the first foreign leader to visit Ukraine this year. At £200m more than in the past two years, the military aid was announced at a key time for Zelensky amid concerns that appetite for support among Kyiv's allies is waning as the war drags on.

The two leaders also signed a new security agreement, committing Britain to provide "quick and sustained" assistance if Ukraine is attacked by Russia again.

Zelensky hailed Sunak's "personal leadership" and said the agreement would lay "the foundation for future cooperation with other partners."

Britain is the first G7 country to reach a final deal with Ukraine after the Group of Seven nations agreed to sign bilateral security guarantees with the country at last year's NATO summit.

At a joint press conference with the Ukrainian president, Sunak said that "Ukraine is not alone and will never be alone. Putin may think he will outlast us, but he is wrong. We are with you today, tomorrow and as long as it takes ", pointed out the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

"This war is about Ukraine's right to defend itself and decide its own future, as well as the historic choice of the Ukrainian people to be an independent democracy in the heart of Europe," Sunak said.

"Your desire for freedom has inspired and motivated the British people, and for free countries around the world, aid to Ukraine is also an investment in our common security. Because if Putin wins in Ukraine, he won't stop there, and our rivals around the world think we don't have neither the patience nor the resources to wage long wars. If we waver now, we will embolden not only Putin, but also his allies in North Korea, Iran and other countries," the British Prime Minister added.

"This is why Britain and the free world will continue to stand up for Ukraine, as we have done since the beginning of this war," Sunak stressed.

Downing Street said the £2.5bn funding would be spent on long-range missiles, air defense, artillery ammunition and maritime security. About 200 million pounds will also be spent on the purchase and production of thousands of military drones, in what the government says is the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine that any other country has ever made.

Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak was quoted by Reuters as saying the agreement outlines the support London will continue to provide, including intelligence sharing, medical and military training and defense industry cooperation.

President Zelensky said at a press conference that he believes that the financial assistance from the US will also be continued and that he now feels more convinced that it will happen than he was last month.

Ukrainian lawmakers released short videos showing Sunak addressing members of parliament in Kyiv to a standing ovation.

For two years, Ukraine has been fighting for the principles of freedom and democracy, Sunak said. "We will be with Ukraine, both in its worst hour and in the better times ahead."

SitRep - 12/01/24 - A big British military aid package????



An overview of the daily events in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv and brought a big military aid package with him worth 2.5 billion pounds.



RT=appreciated



1/X pic.twitter.com/OCJYjfaRUe — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) January 13, 2024

