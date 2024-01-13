Bulgarian Firm To Manage Nine Japanese Car Carriers Amid Strategic Partnership

In a strategic collaboration, Bulgarian company Stargate Bulgaria, a subsidiary of "K" Line, assumes the management of nine car carriers owned by the Japanese giant Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha. Valued at over USD 1 million, this investment includes the establishment of an office in Bulgaria employing nine individuals, with potential plans for Stargate to manage vessels running on alternative fuels in 2025.

Effective January 12, "K" Line's ships will reroute away from the Gulf of Aden for at least a week due to the ongoing situation in the region. While the bypass doesn't incur additional expenses, the shift causes delivery delays as ships await passage in the Suez Canal.

Sohachi Takimoto, senior managing director at "K" Line, expressed confidence in the partnership's evolution, recognizing the expertise of Bulgarian seafarers. Stargate Bulgaria's General Manager, Andriyan Evtimov, highlighted the company's efforts to reintroduce internship and cadet programs, emphasizing the global need for enhanced training in alternative fuels, where 81% of sailors require further education.