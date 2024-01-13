Bulgarian Firm To Manage Nine Japanese Car Carriers Amid Strategic Partnership

Business | January 13, 2024, Saturday // 13:04
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Firm To Manage Nine Japanese Car Carriers Amid Strategic Partnership

In a strategic collaboration, Bulgarian company Stargate Bulgaria, a subsidiary of "K" Line, assumes the management of nine car carriers owned by the Japanese giant Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha. Valued at over USD 1 million, this investment includes the establishment of an office in Bulgaria employing nine individuals, with potential plans for Stargate to manage vessels running on alternative fuels in 2025.

Effective January 12, "K" Line's ships will reroute away from the Gulf of Aden for at least a week due to the ongoing situation in the region. While the bypass doesn't incur additional expenses, the shift causes delivery delays as ships await passage in the Suez Canal.

Sohachi Takimoto, senior managing director at "K" Line, expressed confidence in the partnership's evolution, recognizing the expertise of Bulgarian seafarers. Stargate Bulgaria's General Manager, Andriyan Evtimov, highlighted the company's efforts to reintroduce internship and cadet programs, emphasizing the global need for enhanced training in alternative fuels, where 81% of sailors require further education.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, "K" Line, Japanese, cars
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria