Rockets Fired From Gaza Into Southern Israel

World | January 13, 2024, Saturday // 12:37
Rockets were fired last night from Gaza towards southern Israel.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces said they had destroyed two missile sites in central Gaza.

A tunnel shaft with explosive devices was also destroyed, killing several "terrorists" in Khan Yunis.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reports attacks on Gaza City with 20 killed.

In the occupied West Bank, three Palestinians were killed in an operation to "eliminate terrorists" who infiltrated the Israeli settlement of Adora and attacked Israeli forces.

This morning, the Israeli military reported an exchange of fire along the northern border with Lebanon.

