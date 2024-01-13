Chief Health Inspector Warns of Impending Flu Epidemic in Bulgaria

Chief Health Inspector Angel Kunchev has sounded the alarm, indicating that the flu season has commenced in Bulgaria and is poised to reach epidemic proportions within the next one to two weeks. In an interview with Nova TV on Saturday, Kunchev emphasized the dynamic nature of the situation, closely aligning with expectations for a typical winter flu surge.

"The A1H1 Victoria strain that we are currently encountering is quite classical in its course, and I don't think it will have severe consequences," noted Kunchev, though he underscored the variable impact depending on individuals' health conditions.

Contrary to the rapid onset characteristic of influenza, Kunchev advised individuals to limit contacts during the initial four to five days of symptoms when contagion risk is highest. He stressed the importance of wearing masks in healthcare facilities, especially considering the escalating queues at GP surgeries.

Should the flu epidemic materialize across the country, Kunchev acknowledged the potential for implementing national measures. Despite the leveling off of COVID-19 cases, he cautioned that the virus continues to burden hospitals, prompting serious late-stage effects.

While monitoring the moderate spread of chickenpox and scarlet fever, Kunchev ruled out an imminent measles epidemic but acknowledged the persistent risk of disease importation.