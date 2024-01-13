Controversial Placement of 468 Road Signs Sparks Investigation in Haskovo Region

The "Road Infrastructure" Agency (RIA), responding to directives from the Ministry of Interior-Haskovo, has raised eyebrows by installing a staggering 468 road signs along a 25-kilometer section in the district, as reported by OFFNews. Regional Minister Andrey Tsekov has vowed to launch an inquiry into the matter.

During a parliamentary control session on Friday, Minister Tsekov disclosed this massive deployment of road signs, emphasizing that it was executed based on a project endorsed with notes from the regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Haskovo.

"In a 25-kilometer section, 468 signs were placed. Notes were sent from the ‘Road Police’ sector to the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Haskovo during the conciliation procedure. The RIA has executed the authority's instructions," affirmed Minister Andrey Tsekov.

Personally delving into the case, Minister Tsekov has mandated a joint inspection by the Ministry of Interior and RIA to scrutinize the project's rationale.

"The RIA has adhered to the timetables of the coordinating body, and the project has been implemented accordingly," reassured Minister Tsekov.

The controversial project comes with a hefty price tag of BGN 324,000, a detail that surfaced during the parliamentary control session.