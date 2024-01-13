Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen Encourages Voters as Nation Decides Fate

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen took to the polls in New Taipei City, urging citizens to participate in the democratic process during the presidential election. As the leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Tsai cast her ballot at the Xiulang Elementary School voting place, accompanied by vice-presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim and party officials.

In her address to early voters, Tsai emphasized the significant role each citizen plays in determining the nation's future through their vote. She underscored the importance of democratic participation, stating, "citizens in a democratic country can decide the future of the country with one vote."

Tsai advised voters to bring necessary documents, including their national ID and stamp, for the registration process. The presidential election will determine Taiwan's next leader and vice president, along with 113 legislators.

Notably, three major candidates for the 2024 general election, Lai Ching-te (DPP), Ko Wen-Je (Taiwan People's Party), and Hou Yu-ih (Kuomintang), also cast their ballots at various locations across Taiwan.

With escalating tensions with China, the global community closely monitors Taiwan's election, anticipating both the results and potential reactions from Beijing. The election covers various age groups, with 40-49-year-olds comprising the largest voting bloc, followed by 50-59-year-olds. Approximately 2.84 million voters aged 20-29 are eligible to participate in the presidential election.

As polls opened and will continue until 4 p.m., the outcome of Taiwan's election holds implications for regional dynamics and international relations.