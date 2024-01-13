Disturbing Reality: One in Four Bulgarians Reports Experience of Violence

A recent study funded by Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway under the EEA Financial Mechanism reveals that a staggering one in four Bulgarians has encountered violence. Conducted over 30 months across 28 districts and involving 3,500 participants, the research, led by the Women's Association Ekaterina Karavelova in collaboration with the University of Veliko Tarnovo, sheds light on the prevalence and nuances of violence in the country.

Galya Ivanova, speaking at a news conference in Veliko Tarnovo, highlighted the study's exploration of domestic violence disparities between small towns and large cities. The findings indicate a concerning acceptance of verbal and emotional violence, with physical violence perceived as the primary form of domestic abuse.

Associate Professor Ivan Ivanov emphasized generational and gender differences, noting that men aged 29 to 40 and those over 50 tend to adhere more to patriarchal stereotypes. Meanwhile, women exhibit greater flexibility in their perceptions. The study also revealed an increase in children's influence within families, accompanied by heightened emotional issues due to parents working abroad for economic reasons.

In areas marked by ethnic or religious-based poverty, gender-role stereotypes are more pronounced. Conversely, larger cities exhibit less tolerance for various forms of violence, fostering increased dialogue about these issues. The study's results and conclusions have been presented to Bulgarian MEPs and MPs.

