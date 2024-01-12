Weather In Bulgaria: Sunny Days and Chilled Temperatures Over The Weekend
Get ready for a weather update as we navigate the upcoming days on January 13-14, featuring predominantly sunny conditions but with a touch of fog in some plains and valleys. Here's a breakdown of what to expect:
January 13:
-
General Outlook: Mostly sunny skies, with potential fog in selected plains and valleys. Expect a moderate to strong westerly-northwesterly wind.
-
Temperature Range: Lows ranging from minus 7°C to minus 2°C, hitting around minus 7°C. Highs expected between minus 1°C to 4°C, hovering around 0°C in Sofia.
-
Black Sea Coast: Mostly sunny, but some areas may experience reduced visibility. Anticipate a light to moderate westerly-northwesterly wind. Highs ranging from 2°C to 3°C. Keep in mind the sea water temperature at 6°C to 9°C, with sea wave height at 2 to 3 degrees Doulgas.
-
Mountains: Sunny conditions prevailing with a moderate to strong northwesterly wind. Highs around minus 4°C at 1,200 meters and approximately minus 9°C at 2,000 meters.
January 14:
-
General Outlook: Expect mostly sunny weather with scattered clouds. Anticipate light to moderate westerly-northwesterly winds.
-
Temperature Range: Lows between minus 7°C to minus 2°C and highs ranging from 3°C to 8°C.
As you plan your activities, stay informed about the weather, and prepare for a mix of sunshine and cool temperatures. Stay warm and make the most of these winter days!
