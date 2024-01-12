Bulgaria Attracts Over 250,000 Polish Tourists in 2022, Sees Substantial Tourism Growth

Bulgaria has experienced a substantial surge in Polish tourist arrivals, with over 250,000 visitors recorded in 2022 alone, spanning from January 1 to September 10. Tourism Minister Zaritza Dinkova shared this encouraging data in an interview with the Polish media outlet Wasza Turystyka, highlighting the nation's allure as "the country of spa and wellness."

During the shorter period from January to the end of August 2023, Bulgarian tourism saw an impressive 19.4% increase in Polish visitors, signaling a growing affinity for the destination. Minister Dinkova emphasized that a significant majority, approximately 90%, of Polish tourists opt for summer vacations. Among the preferred locations, Nessebar and Sunny Beach topped the list, drawing over 100,000 tourists, followed by the Varna Region, which welcomed 63,000 visitors.

The Ministry of Tourism is actively engaged in efforts to attract Polish tourists to Bulgaria's spa and wellness offerings, a sector experiencing rapid development. Minister Dinkova underscored the high-quality products available, emphasizing the positive reception from both domestic and international tourists. Combining spa holidays with health tourism, Bulgaria leverages its excellent natural conditions, abundant sun exposure, and a distinctive culinary fusion of Mediterranean and Central European influences.

Minister Dinkova also highlighted Bulgaria's positioning as a year-round destination, boasting diverse services, cultural richness, and a favorable climate, especially in the southern region, making it an ideal spot for active tourism.

Recognizing the Polish market as a priority, the Bulgarian tourism industry focuses on robust advertising campaigns in Poland. The Ministry employs a digital-centric approach to promotion, aiming to maintain and enhance the quality of services while ensuring an attractive price range for a wide spectrum of clientele.