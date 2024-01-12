Bulgaria Delays Belene Nuclear Equipment Sale, Awaits Unified EU Position on Ukraine

January 12, 2024
Amidst ongoing uncertainties surrounding the Belene nuclear power plant, Bulgaria's Energy Minister, Rumen Radev, revealed on Friday a strategic decision to postpone the sale of equipment from the unfinished facility to Ukraine. The key factor behind this move is Bulgaria's keen anticipation of a more cohesive and unified EU stance, particularly concerning financial support for Ukraine. Radev expressed confidence that progress toward EU consensus will be achieved before any transaction proceeds. The minister emphasized that the equipment marked for potential sale is currently in excellent condition, indicating its suitability for deployment. Additionally, Radev clarified that the waiting period has allowed Bulgaria to explore the potential domestic use of certain components, such as parts of the steam generators. Despite theoretical considerations, it has been firmly established that these components are not needed for Bulgaria's own energy requirements.

This delay in the sale of Belene's nuclear equipment underscores Bulgaria's cautious approach, taking into account both geopolitical dynamics and the importance of a synchronized EU position before engaging in transactions of strategic significance.

