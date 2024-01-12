PM Denkov Discussed March Cabinet Rotation: Changes Only Where Necessary

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has underscored that ministerial replacements during the upcoming March rotation will be considered only in cases of significant necessity. Denkov clarified that discussions about the rotation will commence with Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, and both will establish the guiding principles for the process.

Stressing the need for an internal conversation before publicly discussing names, Denkov emphasized the importance of clarity on political support and outlined a two-month timeline for the state and ministers to continue their work efficiently. While not disclosing specific names for replacement, he highlighted the serious pressures ministers face from various quarters.

Addressing Health Minister Hristo Hinkov's decision not to retain his post post-rotation, Denkov acknowledged Hinkov's substantial contributions but cautioned against premature judgments, urging an evaluation of objective reasons for any delays.

Denkov dismissed the notion that an official's mistake should lead to the replacement of a minister, citing the example of Defense Minister Todor Tagarev amid tension surrounding the Ministry of Defense's handling of Epiphany invitations.

Responding to the proposal for Finance Minister Asen Vassilev to become the second deputy prime minister, Denkov revealed the idea originated from GERB (Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria). He expressed openness to the suggestion, provided it is formally presented.

Denkov concluded by indicating the possibility of reviewing the performance of deputy ministers and regional governors, hinting at potential changes in those positions as well.