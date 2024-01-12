PM Denkov: Bulgaria's Electricity Imports Driven by Cost, Not Capacity Shortage

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressed questions in Parliament, clarifying that Bulgaria imports electricity on certain days or hours due to cost considerations, not due to a lack of generating capacity. Denkov responded to inquiries about Bulgaria's early January electricity imports from Turkey and North Macedonia posed by Dragomir Stoynev MP (BSP for Bulgaria).

Context: Bulgaria transforms into net importer of electricity amidst rising consumption

Denkov emphasized the need for Bulgaria to remain competitive in the regional market, stating, "There is a technological competition on how to produce cheaper electricity and create an energy mix that will enable regions and countries to produce the cheapest, competitive electricity on the market."

Highlighting the importance of advancing renewable energy sources, including hydropower and nuclear energy, the Prime Minister stressed ongoing efforts to accelerate the construction of two nuclear reactors. Denkov underlined the significance of maintaining a competitive edge, citing Bulgaria's status as a net electricity exporter last year.

Responding to criticisms from MP Dragomir Stoynev regarding promises made to miners and energy workers during protests against coal phaseout plans, Denkov asserted that the government had fulfilled its commitments. He conveyed recent meetings with miners and energy workers, stating, "We will brief the National Assembly, too." Denkov also addressed the challenges, attributing them to misinformation over the years and affirmed the government's commitment to engaging in discussions to address the situation.