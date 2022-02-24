Day 688 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky Urges Ukrainians Of Mobilization Age To Return And Pay Taxes

Day 688 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Russian troops shelled the Kherson region, explosions also occurred in Nikopol and Mariupol

Rishi Sunak will sign an agreement with Ukraine on a new package of military aid

Military supplies to Ukraine have been halted due to lack of funds, the White House announced

Zelensky to the Ukrainians of mobilization age who have left: Come back and at least pay taxes

Zelensky said a ceasefire in the war would only benefit Russia

Many Russian cities without heating, water and electricity in the cold

Russia may open a naval base in Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia this year



Russian troops shelled the Kherson region, explosions also occurred in Nikopol and Mariupol

Russian troops shelled the Kherson region, there were also explosions in Nikopol and Mariupol. One person has died, and there are reports of injuries, Ukrinform informs.

During his visit to Latvia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation at the front is very difficult and his country does not have enough weapons. He is on a European tour to speed up the delivery of financial and military aid to Kyiv.

However, Hungary continues to block EU aid destined for Ukraine.

DPA reports that a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is being prepared, which will be preceded by a meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijártó, scheduled for January 29 in the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod.

If no solution is found with Hungary in the coming weeks, the rest of the EU member states intend to act as a group of 26. A special EU summit has been announced for February 1 to decide how to proceed.

Rishi Sunak will sign an agreement with Ukraine on a new package of military aid

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a surprise visit to Kyiv to announce a new package of military aid, security guarantees and humanitarian support.

Rishi Sunak will sign a UK-Ukraine Security Cooperation Agreement with President Volodymyr Zelensky, which commits the UK to intelligence sharing, cyber security, medical and military training and defense industrial cooperation.

The UK will also provide £2.5bn of military aid to Ukraine in 2024-25, a £200m increase on the previous two years, the British prime minister has announced.

The package will provide the country with long-range missiles, air defense, artillery ammunition and maritime security. Around £200 million will be spent on drones, most of which will be manufactured in Britain.

It would be the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine by any nation, according to Downing Street.

British media said the agreement comes as Ukraine's president pressures Western allies to provide the country with more support to retaliate against Russian forces amid concerns that interest in the war is waning as the conflict drags on.

The crisis in the Middle East has also diverted global attention from the conflict, as Israel continues to bomb Gaza and the US and Britain launch strikes against military targets linked to the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Military supplies to Ukraine have been halted due to lack of funds, the White House announced

Military supplies to Ukraine have been halted due to lack of funding, the White House has confirmed.

A few months ago, the Joe Biden administration sent a request to Congress for additional funding. As the goal was to help not only Ukraine, but also Israel. But Republicans in Congress blocked the request and asked Democrats for concessions related to border security and immigration.

"We've delivered the last shipment we had funding for. And that's why it's extremely important that Congress move forward with the request for additional national security funds. The aid we've been providing has now been stopped. The attacks by the Russians are increasing. As mentioned and more early this week - they are using North Korean ballistic missiles to do their dirty work. So the need for help is acute, especially during the winter months," said John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council.

Russia is looking for tactical progress before the country's elections, said President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Riga. Ukraine has liberated 50% of the territory that Russia seized two years ago, but for the Defense Forces to advance, it is necessary to control the airspace.

"The situation at the front is very difficult. We don't have enough weapons," Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference after his visit to Latvia, reports Ukrinform.

Zelensky to the Ukrainians of mobilization age who have left: Come back and at least pay taxes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainians who went abroad illegally should return and help Kyiv or at least pay taxes for this purpose, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

At a press conference in Estonia, part of his Baltic tour, Zelensky said that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the authorities did not interfere with the escape of "residents of different ages and genders" because no one knew what would happen, but the situation changed.

Now the men of mobilization age must go home, especially those who left illegally, Zelensky said. He was asked if he thought Estonia should send Ukrainians of military age to Ukraine for mobilization, an idea which Tallinn initially supported openly, then backtracked on.

While "our guys have been fighting for two years... there are people who crossed the line outside the rules," the head of state said. "And it's a question to these people, to these men." Ukraine banned men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country as soon as the war began, except for fathers of many children and certain other categories. Various investigations speak of thousands of people who managed to leave illegally, although they were not granted a reprieve.

Not all will go to the front; but "if you are not at the front, but working, no matter where, and paying taxes, you are also protecting the country," the president said. "And this is also necessary," he added, clarifying that, as a rule, there are 6-8 taxpayers for one soldier.

His comment on taxes (without which "there will be no money for the military") coincides with an article in the "Financial Times", whose sources claim that Kyiv is calling on the European Union to be able to unblock the 50 billion euros in aid that Hungary vetoed until March to avoid the need to print money.

Zelensky said shortly before Christmas that, according to the country's General Staff, at least half a million people needed to be mobilized.

On the holiday itself, a bill was submitted to the Ukrainian parliament, which lowers the conscription age (27 to 25), introduces electronic mobilization; imposes strict restrictions on deserters (ban on leaving the country, driving, operations with movable and immovable property); reduce the cases of admissible postponements, for example officials and prosecutors, people with partial blindness will be subject to mobilization; without one kidney or lung or shorter than 130 cm (but they will fill other positions in the army). Three months of basic general military training are introduced.

Some of the proposals struck a chord with the Ukrainians. The governors promised to change the bill (including not canceling the deferment for certain categories of disabilities).

The list of proposed changes also includes the introduction of registration for Ukrainians living abroad. After a strong public response - and the submission of three competing bills to the parliament's registry - the text was returned to the government on January 11 for revision.

Zelensky has repeatedly stated that there is no alternative to mobilization against Russia's manpower. Defense Minister Rustem Umierov wrote on Facebook that his team had prepared a new version after the previous one, which was worked on for half a year in a working group, was "politicized and delayed". "This is unacceptable during a major war."

Umierov also appealed for understanding: "Our warriors need rotation and rest." Kyiv does not disclose its losses, but claims that with hundreds of thousands lost (killed or wounded) on the Russian side, Moscow effectively has a different army than the one it invaded with, and Ukraine relies to some extent on the same people sent against Russia on February 24, 2022.

Zelensky said a ceasefire in the war would only benefit Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine would not lead to political dialogue and would only benefit Moscow, Reuters reported.

Zelensky said in the Estonian capital Tallinn during a tour of the Baltic region that any pause would risk Russia getting time to regroup and replenish its ammunition stockpile. Therefore, "we will not take any chances", he pointed out in his statement to reporters yesterday.

"The pause will not lead to an end to the war, it will not lead to a political dialogue with Russia or anyone else... And thank God, all this is being decided in Ukraine and there will be no pauses in favor of Russia," Zelensky said.

Later yesterday in the Latvian capital, Riga, he said that Russia was preparing to launch an offensive before the presidential elections in March.

"They want some small tactical victories before (the elections) and are preparing for something global or large-scale after. The situation on the front is very complicated, we lack weapons," the Ukrainian president said.

During his trip to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, some of Kyiv's staunchest supporters in the European Union's NATO alliance, Zelensky hopes to counter fatigue among Ukraine's Western allies, secure more financial and military aid and discuss bids of the country for membership in NATO and the EU, notes Reuters.

It will be difficult for Ukraine to survive if it does not receive a delayed financial aid package from the European Union, he told the media in Tallinn. The package was blocked by Hungary in December. "This support is very important to us," he noted.

The three Baltic states were the first Western countries to begin supplying Ukraine with lethal weapons in the weeks before Russia's February 2022 invasion.

Zelensky said Russia is facing a shortage of ammunition and is struggling to rebuild its elite troops, which is affecting its behavior on the battlefield.

Moscow is in talks to buy missiles from Iran and that Russian forces have received more than 1 million units of ammunition from North Korea, he said.

Zelensky declined to comment on the Italian defense minister's recent statement that the time has come for diplomacy in the conflict. "I have never had such negotiations with Italy at any level, so it is difficult for me to comment," he said.

Many Russian cities without heating, water and electricity in the cold

Tens of thousands of people in Russia are affected by problems with missing heat, water or electricity, according to Russian media reports, which show that due to the cold weather and outdated installations, many cities remain without heating in sub-zero temperatures, DPA reported, citing BTA .

According to the information of the local information channel "Siberian Express", yesterday a central heating pipe burst in the city of Novorossiysk.

More than 100 apartment blocks and 12 other buildings were left without hot water and heating, with water from the installation spilling out into the street at -15 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, 3,000 people were left without heating in the port city of Vladivostok, rosteplo.ru, a project that summarizes information on the Russian heat supply system, reported on its website.

In the nearby town of Nakhodka, 6,000 people were left without heat. Interruptions in heat supply in recent days have also occurred in Yekaterinburg, Volgograd, Saratov and Penza.

In the city of Podolsk, close to Moscow, on January 4, a pipeline that supplies heat to 170 blocks was out of order. According to local judicial authorities, Deputy Mayor Roman Ryazantsev was arrested on Wednesday. About 20,000 people were affected by the accident.

In this case, President Putin intervened and ordered the heat supply to be quickly restored.

From a political point of view, the problems with the heating supply work against Putin, who in March expects to be re-elected for the fifth time, DPA notes.

In some cities, the affected people organized protests. In town. A power outage near Moscow has left some houses believed to have been without heating since mid-December, with locals lighting bonfires in the streets to keep warm.

In its war against Ukraine, Russia is trying to damage the neighboring country's energy infrastructure by firing missiles at it, which last winter led to problems with electricity, heating, gas and water supply in Kyiv and other cities.

This winter in Ukraine, regardless of the military actions, there are fewer heat supply interruptions, adds DPA.

Russia may open a naval base in Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia this year

A Russian naval base in Abkhazia - a separatist territory internationally recognized as part of Georgia - could become operational this year, Reuters reported, citing RIA Novosti.

In October, Russian and separatist Abkhaz authorities reached an agreement that Russia could open a permanent naval base in the town of Ochamchire.

RIA Novosti quoted the Chairman of the Security Council of Abkhazia, Sergey Shamba, as saying that the construction of the base has not yet started, but "its operation can start already this year".

The naval base in Ochamchire, a town of about 5,000 residents located near Abkhazia's closed border zone with Georgia, will provide a new, more secure port for Russia's Black Sea Fleet after its bases on the Crimean peninsula have been repeatedly attacked attacks by Ukraine, notes Reuters.

Abkhazia enjoyed broad Russian support in the series of wars it fought to break away from Georgia in the 1990s and in 2008, and Moscow has long deployed troops in the Caucasus region, Reuters noted.

Novinite remains the sole Bulgarian media outlet consistently delivering daily updates and key insights concerning the conflict. Our reporting commenced on the first day, 24th February 2022, and will persist until the conflict's resolution. Despite challenges, our independent journalism remains committed to offering precise, current news to our audience. We appreciate your ongoing support in staying informed! #stayinformed #WarInUkraine

Follow Novinite.com on X and Facebook