Russia Urges UN Security Council Meeting Over US, UK Strikes in Yemen

Russia has called for an urgent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting scheduled for January 12 to address the recent military strikes conducted by the United States and the United Kingdom in Yemen. The move comes after US forces, supported by the UK, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, targeted Houthi rebels in Yemen.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended the strikes as "limited, necessary, and proportionate action in self-defense," emphasizing the UK's commitment to freedom of navigation and trade. Sunak accused the Houthis of persisting in attacks in the Red Sea despite international warnings.

US President Joe Biden asserted that the targeted strikes were a response to Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels, endangering freedom of navigation in a critical waterway. Biden highlighted the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles by the Houthis and emphasized that the defensive actions sent a clear message against attacks on personnel and threats to international commerce.

The UNSC had previously adopted a resolution demanding an immediate halt to ship attacks in the Red Sea. Eleven UNSC members voted in favor, while Russia, China, Algeria, and Mozambique abstained. The resolution faced modifications, including references to the conflict between Palestine and Israel, proposed by Russia but rejected by the UNSC.

The Houthi attacks were reportedly initiated in response to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The US Central Command revealed that over 20 commercial carriers and ships had been attacked in the Red Sea since mid-November. In response, the US government launched Operation Prosperity Guardian to safeguard navigation and protect ships in the region.