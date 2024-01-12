Russian Residents Face Citizenship Denials in Bulgaria Amid Origin Disputes

Russian individuals residing in Bulgaria are expressing grievances over mass denials of Bulgarian citizenship applications. Many applicants claim that their requests are rejected primarily due to insufficient proof of Bulgarian origin.

Vladimir Barzikov, who moved to Bulgaria with his family after learning about his Bulgarian grandfather, encountered unexpected hurdles in obtaining citizenship. Despite having confirmed Bulgarian roots from the State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad, Barzikov's recent application was rejected without clear explanations or additional verifications.

Living in Bansko and working as a ski instructor, Vladimir had anticipated a smooth citizenship process given his recognized Bulgarian lineage. Now facing a denial, he, along with several other Russians, is left puzzled. The refusal, citing conflicting data about his origin, has prompted Barzikov to consider legal action.

Lawyer Petar Slavov, commenting on the case, highlighted the importance of language proficiency as a requirement for Bulgarian citizenship. He noted that speaking Bulgarian is a crucial criterion, and changes in the Constitution add complexity to citizenship cases.

The situation raises questions about the citizenship application process and legal implications, emphasizing the need for clarity and fair evaluation.