Israeli Airstrikes Target Elite Hamas Commanders, Inflict Substantial Losses

In a series of targeted airstrikes, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the elimination of numerous Hamas terrorists, including key commanders in the Gaza Strip. The IDF confirmed the strikes on Friday morning, detailing operations in various locations.

In the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, an Israeli fighter jet targeted a Hamas military compound, resulting in the death of seven terrorists. Notably, among the casualties was a commander affiliated with Hamas's elite Nukhba force, implicated in the October 7 massacre of Israelis in Gaza-area communities.

Simultaneously, forces in Khan Yunis dismantled a weapons storage facility, seizing a cache of weaponry, including AK-47 rifles and RPG launchers. Moving to the central Gaza town of Maghazi, Israeli ground forces reportedly killed approximately 20 terrorists, including several commanders from the Nukhba force.

During the operations in Maghazi, soldiers identified three armed terrorists exiting a Hamas compound and advancing toward them. Responding with live fire, the soldiers neutralized the threat. In the central Gaza area of Bureij, an Israeli drone struck and killed a terrorist who had fired at ground forces from a window.

The IDF's actions follow the deadly attacks by Hamas on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7, resulting in at least 1,200 casualties. The number of individuals currently held captive by Hamas in Gaza is estimated to be 136, while additional people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue efforts to identify bodies and search for human remains.