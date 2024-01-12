Bulgarian PM: Air and Sea Schengen In Exchange For Fast Processing of Asylum Claims

"During the negotiations for the admission of Bulgaria into Schengen by air and sea, the Bulgarian government did not undertake any other obligation than to react quickly enough, as required by the Dublin Agreement, in terms of the speed of processing asylum applications".

This was stated by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov from the parliamentary rostrum in response to a question by the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov.

What exactly does "Schengen by air and sea" mean read here.

Denkov again refuted fears that the country will be flooded with migrants.

"No numbers have been discussed, and the way the Dublin Agreement has worked so far, it will continue to work until its next change is adopted. Everything else is an attempt at insinuation to scare people. And by the way, these changes in the Dublin Regulation will help the Bulgarian state not to be in danger of being flooded, as you say, by refugees, precisely because in the new regulation the refugees must be distributed fairly with other countries," commented the Prime Minister.

However, according to Kostadinov, it is precisely the commitment to strict implementation of the Dublin Regulation that poses a danger to national security.

"You know very well that Bulgaria did not apply the Dublin Regulation until now, because if we had applied this Dublin Regulation, our country would have been filled with migrants a long time ago. Strict application means exactly that. The European countries themselves do not apply it and precisely because of this the reason why Bulgaria's entry into Schengen is dangerous for national security, because when they oblige us because of you, Denkov, and because of your corrupt and criminal rule at the moment, to bring in every one of these migrants here necessarily, already brought in as literal citizens of the territory in our country, after no more than 7-8 years with the demographic collapse in Bulgaria, we will have more foreigners on the territory of the country than Bulgarian citizens", commented the leader of "Vazrazhdane".

Denkov explained: "On this topic, truths were mixed with lies. The Dublin agreement was signed by Bulgaria in 2007 by a government with a mandate from the Bulgarian Socialist Party. In 2013, it was changed, again with a BSP mandate. The Bulgarian government did not accept any obligation, except to react to the speed with which the applications are processed. No numbers have been discussed. And this is how it will continue to work. The Dublin agreement is as it was in 2013. And nothing will change," he pointed out.