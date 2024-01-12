Bulgaria's Dronamics Joins EU Taskforce for Global Mobility Innovation

Dronamics, the Bulgarian pioneering cargo drone airline with a European operating license, proudly announced its participation in the EU Future Mobility Taskforce, a collaborative effort aimed at advising the European Union's leadership on global transport innovation. This strategic initiative brings together 16 influential companies in the private mobility sector, ranging from unicorns to startups, to collectively address challenges and contribute to advancing the EU's strategic goals in advanced mobility.

The EU Future Mobility Taskforce, spearheaded by Dronamics and other leading mobility innovators, seeks to tackle crucial challenges faced by the industry. The overarching goal is to enhance Europe's competitiveness in the realm of advanced mobility and align with the strategic objectives set by the European Union.

Svilen Rangelov, Co-Founder and CEO of Dronamics, expressed enthusiasm about the company's involvement, stating, "As Europe's cargo drone airline, we are delighted to be part of the EU Future Mobility Taskforce, working with fellow mobility innovators and unicorns. Middle-mile deliveries by cargo drones have significant potential for the European and global economy, enabling faster, cheaper, and eco-friendly goods mobility—a key driver in advancing the European Commission’s Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy."

This collaboration underlines Dronamics' commitment to shaping the future of transport by leveraging cutting-edge drone technology. The company envisions contributing to a more efficient and sustainable mobility landscape, aligning with the broader objectives of the EU's forward-looking initiatives.