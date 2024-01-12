After The Escalation In Yemen: Brent Oil Prices Jumped
Brent crude oil prices rose two percent to $78.94 a barrel after the escalation of the situation in Yemen.
On Friday night, the US and Britain launched strikes against Yemeni Houthi targets in response to their attacks on international ships in the Red Sea. US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures also rose in price.
Shelling of international ships in the Red Sea increased late last year because of the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The Hamas-backed Yemeni Houthis attack ships they link to Israel. Last night, the United States and its allies launched airstrikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria Delays Belene Nuclear Equipment Sale, Awaits Unified EU Position on Ukraine
- » PM Denkov: Bulgaria's Electricity Imports Driven by Cost, Not Capacity Shortage
- » Concerning: Bulgaria Transforms Into Net Importer Of Electricity Amidst Rising Consumption
- » Bulgaria Takes Aim at Unfair Gas Agreement with Turkey, Urges Renegotiation for Better Terms
- » Bulgarian Businesses Grapple with 12% Surge in Electricity Prices
- » Bulgaria: Thermal Power Plant 'Bobov Dol' Halts Operations Due to Low Electricity Prices