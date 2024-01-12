COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 148 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 148, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,210 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.7 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 348 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 37 are in intensive care units. There are 14 new hospital admissions.

107 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,291,283 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 6,575 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 142 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,725,205 vaccines have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,704 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,336,562 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.