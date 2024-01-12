US And Britain Launched Strikes Against The Houthis In Yemen

The US and Britain have launched air and sea strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the group's attacks on ships in the Red Sea. This is a dramatic expansion of the war between Israel and Hamas in the region, Reuters reported.

There are explosions all over the country, witnesses say, adds BTA. President Joe Biden has warned that follow-up action is possible.

The message of the British Prime Minister Rushi Sunak is similar, the two announced the start of the strikes with written statements.

A series of attacks threatened both British and other ships. This cannot continue, says Sunak's position.

In addition to the United States and Great Britain, Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands are also participating in the operation. A Houthi representative said that Washington and London would "pay a heavy price" for this aggression.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strikes were being carried out by planes, ships and submarines.

That was expected. The Houthis have crossed a red line, commented Bulgarian Prof. Vladimir Chukov on Nova TV. He described the situation as alarming.

Prof. Chukov warned that there is a danger that the rebels will mine the Red Sea area. He expects an expansion of the international operation in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf region.