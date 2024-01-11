Bulgaria's Interior Minister Firm on Refugee Policy Amid Schengen Talks

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov affirmed Bulgaria's position on refugee acceptance during a parliamentary committee hearing linked to the country's Schengen entry via air and sea. Stoyanov emphasized Bulgaria's commitment to collaborating with Austria and Romania to curb secondary movements, emphasizing strict adherence to the Dublin Regulation and readmitting individuals registered in Bulgaria for international protection.

Stoyanov highlighted a decade-long implementation of refugee readmissions under the Dublin Regulation, citing Austria's request for 193 transfers in 2023, with 113 successfully carried out. He assured MPs that if Bulgaria's asylum system faces strain, the country may seek EU solidarity, emphasizing collective responsibility.

Addressing concerns about illegal migrants crossing Bulgaria to Western Europe, Stoyanov downplayed the numbers, stating effective actions by Bulgarian and Turkish border authorities. The Turkish Interior Minister's upcoming visit on February 1 was mentioned, underscoring the success in managing migration and reducing migrant numbers.

While Bulgaria reached a preliminary agreement with Austria on Schengen entry via air and sea (excluding land borders), controversy arose over perceived additional conditions, including refugee acceptance from Syria and Afghanistan. Stoyanov's statements sought to clarify Bulgaria's position and dispel criticism surrounding the agreement.