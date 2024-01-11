Cabinet Rotation Sparks Departure: Health Minister Hinkov Steps Down

Politics | January 11, 2024, Thursday // 17:24
Bulgaria: Cabinet Rotation Sparks Departure: Health Minister Hinkov Steps Down

Healthcare Minister Hristo Hinkov conveyed to journalists today that he will not continue in his role following the anticipated cabinet rotation in March. Citing a lack of political support as a pivotal factor, Hinkov stressed that the choice to step down was solely his own.

The catalyst for his resignation was the controversy surrounding Pirogov Emergency Hospital. An audit report prompted Minister Hinkov to terminate the director, Valentin Dimitrov, on grounds of financial abuse. However, the court temporarily suspended Dimitrov's dismissal, and the health commission in the National Assembly advocated for his retention until a decision by the competent authorities.

Expressing his perspective, Minister Hinkov stated, "The case with Pirogov has shown me that I will not be able to adequately manage this system, which needs reform, and one part of it is changing managers who have been proven to be ineffective."

