Weather In Bulgaria On January 12th: Mostly Sunny With Snow In The East

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 11, 2024, Thursday // 19:16
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria On January 12th: Mostly Sunny With Snow In The East Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Get ready for varied weather conditions on January 12, as Bulgaria experiences a mix of sun and snow. The forecast predicts mostly sunny skies, with clouds gathering over Eastern Bulgaria, where isolated snowfall is expected in certain areas. A light to moderate northwesterly wind will gently sweep across the region.

In terms of temperatures, expect lows ranging from minus 9°C to minus 4°C, with Sofia experiencing a slightly milder low of minus 8°C. Highs for the day will range from minus 1°C to 4°C, with the capital, Sofia, expecting a high of minus 1°C.

As for the coastal regions, anticipate cloudy conditions with a light to moderate north-northeasterly wind. Coastal highs will hover between 2°C and 4°C, while the sea water temperature will be around 8°C.

Heading to the mountains, Western Bulgaria will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, while Eastern Bulgaria is expected to be cloudy, with a moderate north-northwesterly wind. Mountain temperatures will vary, with highs of minus 3°C at 1,200 meters and a chilly minus 9°C at 2,000 meters.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, sunny, Bulgaria, snowfall
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria