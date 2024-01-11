Weather In Bulgaria On January 12th: Mostly Sunny With Snow In The East

Get ready for varied weather conditions on January 12, as Bulgaria experiences a mix of sun and snow. The forecast predicts mostly sunny skies, with clouds gathering over Eastern Bulgaria, where isolated snowfall is expected in certain areas. A light to moderate northwesterly wind will gently sweep across the region.

In terms of temperatures, expect lows ranging from minus 9°C to minus 4°C, with Sofia experiencing a slightly milder low of minus 8°C. Highs for the day will range from minus 1°C to 4°C, with the capital, Sofia, expecting a high of minus 1°C.

As for the coastal regions, anticipate cloudy conditions with a light to moderate north-northeasterly wind. Coastal highs will hover between 2°C and 4°C, while the sea water temperature will be around 8°C.

Heading to the mountains, Western Bulgaria will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, while Eastern Bulgaria is expected to be cloudy, with a moderate north-northwesterly wind. Mountain temperatures will vary, with highs of minus 3°C at 1,200 meters and a chilly minus 9°C at 2,000 meters.