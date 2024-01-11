International Outcry: Mariya Gabriel and 46 Foreign Ministers Condemn North Korea's Missile Export to Russia

Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, alongside 46 foreign ministers, have collectively denounced the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea's (DPRK) export of ballistic missiles to Russia. This joint statement, spearheaded by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and released by the Diplomatic Service of the European Union, also condemns Russia's procurement and subsequent use of DPRK missiles against Ukraine.

Supported by an extensive list of nations, including Albania, Canada, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, the statement vehemently criticizes the transfer of ballistic missiles, deeming it a blatant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) export and Russia’s procurement of DPRK ballistic missiles, as well as Russia’s use of these missiles against Ukraine on December 30, 2023, and January 2, 2024," the joint statement reads. The act is deemed to increase the suffering of the Ukrainian people, fuel Russia’s war of aggression, and undermine the global non-proliferation regime. Moreover, Russia's utilization of DPRK ballistic missiles in Ukraine is seen as providing valuable technical and military insights to the DPRK.

Expressing deep concern about the security implications of this cooperation, the statement underscores its impact in Europe, on the Korean Peninsula, across the Indo-Pacific region, and globally. It calls on North Korea and Russia to adhere to relevant UN Security Council resolutions and immediately cease all activities that violate them.

"We urge all UN Member States, including all members of the United Nations Security Council, to join us in condemning Russia and the DPRK’s flagrant UNSCR violations," the statement asserts. As Russia continues its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, the signatories pledge to stand together in support of Ukraine. The statement concludes by urging the DPRK to embrace diplomacy as the only path to enduring peace on the Korean Peninsula.