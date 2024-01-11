Bulgaria, Turkiye, and Romania Join Forces to Clear Black Sea Mines in Historic Agreement

Bulgaria, Turkiye, and Romania have forged a significant alliance in Istanbul by signing a joint agreement to address the lingering issue of mines in the Black Sea resulting from the war in Ukraine. The primary goal of this collaborative mission is to ensure safe navigation in the region, addressing a pressing concern for maritime safety.

The joint effort involves dedicated minesweepers that will patrol the Black Sea, extending their operations up to the Romanian maritime border, marked by the Sulina Canal or the second branch of the Danube delta.

Key actions are set to take place within the territorial waters and exclusive economic zones of the participating nations. The Mine Countermeasures Naval Group Committee, comprising the Chiefs of Naval Forces from Bulgaria, Turkiye, and Romania, will serve as the executive authority for decision-making, advice, and operations management. This committee is tasked with scheduling operations in specific areas for four periods of 15 days each within a calendar year.

The strategic collaboration underscores the commitment of these Black Sea nations to regional security and maritime stability. By pooling resources and expertise, they aim to effectively address the potential hazards posed by floating mines, enhancing safety for vessels navigating the Black Sea.