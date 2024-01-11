GERB Nominates Desislava Atanasova for Constitutional Judge

Desislava Atanasova, chairperson of the GERB-SDS parliamentary group, has been nominated for the position of constitutional judge, as announced by GERB leader Boyko Borissov during a parliamentary session.

"Law is my first big dream. By coincidence, I have been involved in politics for a long time. Yes, I lack judicial experience, but I am convinced that I have parliamentary experience. If I am elected, and my candidacy receives the support of the plenary hall, I will strive to protect the law even from the law," expressed Desislava Atanasova.

Borissov, endorsing Atanasova's nomination, highlighted her active role in the last nine parliaments, participation in all parliamentary committees, and exceptional legal expertise. "I am absolutely convinced that she will do well," he added.

Simultaneously, Boyko Borissov assumed the position of chairman of the GERB-SDS parliamentary group. Addressing questions about potential new deputy prime ministers after the government's rotation, Borissov emphasized adherence to clear rules and agreements. According to him, Denkov and Gabriel are the key figures in the executive power, and discussions regarding additional changes should be approached with caution and consensus.

As Desislava Atanasova ventures from politics to the judiciary, her nomination raises questions about the intersection of legal expertise and political acumen in Bulgaria's constitutional landscape.