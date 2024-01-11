National Assembly's Opening: Parties Outline Priorities for 2024

As the National Assembly commenced its first session for 2024, political parties seized the opportunity to articulate their assessments and expectations for the upcoming political season. Each party presented declarations outlining their visions and priorities for the nation.

GERB-SDS emphasized that the trajectory of future changes in the country hinges on the successful rotation of prime ministers within the cabinet, a move bolstered by the ruling majority. They acknowledged that progress is occurring, albeit at a slower pace than desired.

"We Continue the Change" expressed optimism about the fiscal outlook, projecting a budget deficit below 3%. This, they asserted, positions Bulgaria for entry into the Eurozone by 2025.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) reiterated its commitment to working towards higher incomes, enhancing business predictability, strengthening Euro-Atlanticism, and securing Bulgaria's full membership in Schengen and the Eurozone.

"Vazrazhdane" directed its declaration against the "desecration of historical monuments in the country," emphasizing their dedication to preserving Bulgaria's cultural heritage.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) offered a critical assessment, highlighting that only 3% of Bulgaria is within the Schengen area by air and sea, while 97% remains outside the Schengen zone by land. The party criticized the dismantling of Soviet monuments and expressed concerns about the government's support for Ukraine.

"There is Such a People" (TISP) accused the government of pursuing a pro-inflationary policy, pointing to the 2023 budget ending with a deficit. Additionally, they underscored the absence of a set date for Bulgaria's inclusion in the Schengen zone by land.

As the political declarations set the tone for the new parliamentary session, the diverse perspectives underscore the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in Bulgaria's political landscape.