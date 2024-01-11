Vazrazhdane Leader Warns of Daily Assault on Bulgaria's Dignity: Calls for National Unity

During the opening of the National Assembly's winter session, Vazrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov addressed the pervasive assault on Bulgaria's national pride. He asserted that the country has become a battleground, where a group of self-proclaimed anti-Bulgarians consistently derides the dignity of the nation.

"Our country has turned into a battlefield where a gang of self-styled marginal anti-Bulgarians dare to daily mock the national dignity of our people, to stick shame on our foreheads, to turn us into a nation for ridicule and mockery among all others," Kostadinov stated.

The declaration highlighted an escalating war against Bulgarians, targeting national memory, history, culture, and self-consciousness. Kostadinov's remarks come on the heels of the recent desecration of the bust of Count Ignatyev in Varna, a disturbing incident that reflects the intensification of these acts.

"The aim is to remove everything that differentiates us Bulgarians from other nations and makes us a unique nation with its own contribution to world civilization," argued Kostadin Kostadinov.

The Vazrazhdane leader called for national unity in the face of this assault on Bulgaria's identity. As the nation grapples with challenges to its heritage, he urged citizens to stand together to preserve the distinctive aspects of Bulgarian culture and history.