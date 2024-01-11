Bulgaria Advances Military Arsenal: Already Producing NATO-Standard Projectiles

Defense Minister Todor Tagarev revealed that Bulgaria has taken substantial steps to reinforce its military capabilities, confirming that certain companies in the country are presently engaged in the production of 155mm projectiles adhering to NATO standards. During a discussion organized by the Atlantic Council in Washington, Minister Tagarev addressed inquiries about the alleged sale of these projectiles to Ukraine.

While the Defense Minister did not explicitly confirm a direct deal, he acknowledged the possibility, hinting that such transactions might have occurred through intermediaries. Currently on an official visit to the United States, Minister Tagarev emphasized Bulgaria's commitment to achieving NATO standards, signaling a pivotal shift in the nation's defense capabilities.

Tagarev highlighted that Bulgarian companies have submitted projects to the European Commission for the modernization of their production facilities, aligning with a pan-European decision to enhance projectile manufacturing. Nations participating in this initiative can secure financial support, and Bulgaria joined this collaborative effort at the end of 2023. The country is now on a trajectory to transition from manufacturing Soviet-standard shells to producing more advanced NATO-standard projectiles.

"We are switching to production of newer projectiles, but we continue to manufacture Soviet-standard shells," Minister Tagarev affirmed. This strategic move positions Bulgaria not only as a participant in the European initiative but also as a contributor to NATO's collective defense capabilities.