First Parliamentary Session For 2024: GERB Sets Agenda For Bulgaria's Schengen and Eurozone Membership

In an ambitious declaration that resonated through the plenary hall during the commencement of Parliament's winter session, Temenuzhka Petkova, Deputy Floor Leader of GERB-SDS, outlined the party's key priorities for the upcoming legislative period.

Petkova acknowledged the successful completion of crucial tasks in the past session, including the adoption of constitutional amendments laying the groundwork for judicial reform and the approval of the 2024 budget. Describing these achievements as a "gradual return to the normal functioning of the state," she set the stage for the party's focus in the current session.

"A priority for the current plenary session is to work on the Recovery and Resilience Plan and to put efforts toward [Bulgaria's] full-fledged membership in Schengen and the euro area," Petkova emphasized. In addition to these international aspirations, she underlined the party's commitment to ensuring a successful rotation within the Cabinet, placing it prominently on the agenda.

As the parliamentary sessions unfold, GERB-SDS's emphasis on Bulgaria's integration into the Schengen zone and the Eurozone marks a significant step in the nation's political landscape. With a keen eye on economic and diplomatic advancements, the party aims to steer the country toward increased European integration and global prominence.