COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 132 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 132, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,225 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.94 percent.

2 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 366 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 37 are in intensive care units. There are 35 new hospital admissions.

590 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,291,176 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 6,534 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 102 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,725,063 vaccines have been given since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,704 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,336,414 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.