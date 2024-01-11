Trump Back In 2020: If Europe Is Attacked We Will Never Help You, NATO Is Dead!

In a startling revelation, former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in 2020 that the United States would not come to Europe's aid if it were to face an attack. This controversial statement was disclosed by European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, who was present during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

Breton recounted Trump's words, emphasizing, "You must understand that if Europe is attacked, we will never come to your aid and support." The shocking assertion sheds light on the strained relations between the U.S. and Europe during Trump's presidency.

Adding fuel to the fire, Trump allegedly declared that NATO was dead and that the United States intended to withdraw from the alliance. Another quote revealed by Breton was, "You owe me $400 billion because you didn't pay, Germans, what you should have defense wages."

Thierry Breton brought attention to these controversial remarks during an event at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, as reported by Politico. The disclosure reignites discussions about the turbulent dynamics within the transatlantic alliance during Trump's tenure.

The revelation of Trump's statements raises questions about the reliability of traditional alliances and the implications of such a stance on global security. It also underscores the challenges faced by European leaders in navigating diplomatic relations with the United States during a tumultuous period in international politics.

As the world reflects on the legacy of the Trump era, this disclosure adds a new layer to the complex narrative of U.S.-Europe relations, sparking conversations on the future of transatlantic cooperation.