Bulgaria: Opposition Parties Challenge Constitutional Amendments

As the National Assembly commences its sessions for 2024, the political landscape in Bulgaria is set for an early showdown, with opposition parties taking a decisive step to refer recent constitutional amendments to the Constitutional Court. The nationalist and pro-Russian party Vazrazhdane (Revival) and There Is Such a People (TISP) have jointly declared their intent to contest the amendments, bringing concerns over dual citizenship into sharp focus.

The proposed changes, particularly those related to the eligibility of individuals with dual citizenship to hold positions as cabinet ministers and MPs, have sparked a legal challenge. Vazrazhdane, in alliance with TISP, is poised to challenge the constitutionality of these amendments through a submission to the Constitutional Court.

President Rumen Radev has also entered the fray, independently contesting the constitutional amendments, adding to the legal complexity surrounding the proposed changes. The focus of the opposition and the president on dual citizenship issues underscores a critical point of contention within the amendments and sets the stage for a legal battle that could have far-reaching implications.

While the National Assembly's agenda includes the election of constitutional judges from the parliamentary quota and the establishment of rules for regulatory body management, the constitutional amendments have taken center stage. The legal challenges cast a shadow over the political landscape, shaping the early narrative of the new political season.

As consultations unfold among the ruling majority parties regarding the scheduled rotation of prime ministers in March, the opposition's move to contest the amendments signals a proactive stance in the face of evolving political dynamics. The outcome of these legal challenges is anticipated to have a substantial impact on the constitutional landscape, influencing the direction of legislative decisions and shaping the political discourse in Bulgaria.