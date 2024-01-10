Why Atlantic City Remains Popular

Atlantic City has a rich and fascinating history that has seen it transformed since its inception in 1854. Now, renowned for its iconic boardwalk, beachfront, and lively gaming scene, this east coast resort hosts over 27 million visitors a year, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

History of Atlantic City

The name Atlantic City was first proposed by civil engineer Richard B. Osborne, the man who designed the original city layout. The arrival of the railroad to the island in 1854, also saw the construction of Belloe House, the city’s first hotel.

The world-famous Boardwalk was built in 1870 as the city continued to expand and tourism boomed. The 1930’s to the 1950’s saw the city become a playground for the rich and famous including Hollywood stars such as the Rat Pack.

At the beginning of the 1970s, Atlantic City was losing tourists, so in 1976, New Jersey legalized casino gaming. Casino and hotels returned to the beach front as crowds flocked back to the bright lights, along with famous names such Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, and Madonna.

The 2000’s saw Atlantic City suffer from the global economic downturn, and casinos and hotels closed, taking thousands of jobs with them. But things are changing in America’s playground as investment and tourism are thriving once again. Here’s why you should join the millions of visitors flocking to the East Coast.

Things to see and do In Atlantic City

Beaches:

Atlantic City’s spectacular beaches are rightly famous and visitors flock here to surf, swim, fish, parasail, kayak, wind surf or even enjoy a relaxing cruise. Plus, all the city’s main attractions are walkable from here including the boardwalk, restaurants, shops, and more. The Ocean views are not to be missed, the sunsets are spectacular, and best of all, it’s all free.

Slots:

Casinos have long been one of Atlantic City’s biggest tourist attractions, and with so many great games on offer and the chance to win some spending money, it’s easy to see why.

One of the most popular games around are slots, with these classic machines offering a variety of games and jackpots to choose from. Slots are easy to play, feature impressive graphics and immersive gameplay, and are perfect for players of all abilities.

With so many casinos to choose from including Borgata, Caesars, Bally’s, Hardrock, Golden Nugget, Tropicana, and the Ocean Casino Resort, the hardest part will be choosing which one to visit first.

Before visiting a casino, you can improve your skills and access an even bigger game choice by playing online slots. Easy to access, convenient, and regularly updated, you’re guaranteed to find a game that suits you.

The Boardwalk:

The iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk is a must see for any visitor. Built in 1870, it was originally meant to keep the sand away from the many resorts that were springing up along the beach.

Now, the boardwalk is the place to be seen and provides access to shops, restaurants, hotels, casinos, shops, and more. You can also access several piers from here, all with their own unique attractions and shopping outlets.

Absecon Lighthouse

Visit New Jersey's tallest lighthouse and the third tallest in the country. First lit in 1857, this magnificent building has undergone extensive renovation over the years, and now features a gift shop, Keeper's Cottage museum, and two acres of impressive grounds.

Visitors can take the 228 steps to the top of the lighthouse and take in the magnificent 360-degree view. There’s also a lighthouse keeper there to tell you all about the magnificent 1854 First-Order Fresnel lens used in the lantern.

Shopping

There is a huge choice available when it comes to shopping venues, from high-end retail options to discounted brand-name fashions and accessories, there’s something for everyone here. If that isn’t enough, Atlantic City also offers shoppers tax-free shopping on all their clothing and shoe purchases.

Atlantic City's Tanger Outlets is a popular 109-store open-air outlet mall and the only one in Atlantic County. Opened in 2003, it spans 3 city blocks and features well-known brands such as Nike, American Eagle, Chico's, H&M, and Pandora.

Whether it’s discount outlets, top brands, souvenirs, or classic Atlantic City salt-water taffy or fudge, there’s a shop for you here.

Shopping outlets worth a visit:

Atlantic City Boardwalk

Playground Pier

Hamilton Mall

Brigantine Farmer's Market

Atlantic City Farmers' Market

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City

James Candy Company

Quarter at Tropicana

A City of resilience and innovation

Atlantic City's history is a testament to its resilience and ability to change with the times. From its humble beginnings it has transformed into a world-famous resort that continues to attract millions of visitors a year.

With its unique blend of seaside charm, great entertainment, and fascinating history, the City's legacy looks set to endure for many years to come.