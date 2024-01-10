Weather In Bulgaria On January 11th: Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures

Overnight temperatures are expected to range between minus 9C and minus 4C across Bulgaria, with Sofia experiencing lows around minus 7C. The day is predicted to be mostly sunny, although fog or low clouds are anticipated in the Danubian Plain and the high fields in the western part of the country during the morning. A mild west-northwestern wind is expected, with increased winds forecasted for northern Bulgaria by evening. Daytime highs are estimated between 0C and 5C, hovering around 1C in Sofia.

On the Black Sea coast, the day is expected to be mostly sunny with a mild to moderate west-northwestern wind. High temperatures are forecasted between 3C and 6C, and the seawater temperature will range from 8C to 9C, with sea waves measuring 2 to 3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountains, a mostly sunny day is anticipated with a mild to moderate west-northwestern wind. Highs are forecasted to reach 1C at 1,200 meters and drop to minus 5C at 2,000 meters.