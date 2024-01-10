Bulgarian Finance Minister Denies Correlation Between Tax Checks on Austrian Companies and Vienna's Schengen Rejection
The Finance Minister, Assen Vassilev, refuted any connection between ongoing tax inspections at numerous Austrian companies and Austria's recent rejection of Bulgaria's Schengen accession. Vassilev clarified that the inspections involving a large Austrian food chain and a petrol station were part of regular fiscal risk assessments mandated by the goods declaration regulation.
Reports circulating in the media suggested a potential correlation between the tax checks and Bulgarian business representatives' call for a boycott of Austrian goods following Vienna's decision on Bulgaria's Schengen membership. However, Vassilev explicitly dismissed these claims, highlighting that the inspections were unrelated to the diplomatic issue.
Moreover, Vassilev emphasized that, in response to Vienna's request, specialized inspections were being conducted on goods traveling to and from Austria at external borders. This process, albeit initiated by diplomatic discussions, caused delays, leading to tensions between the two nations.
