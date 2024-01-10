Bulgarian Finance Minister Denies Correlation Between Tax Checks on Austrian Companies and Vienna's Schengen Rejection

Business » FINANCE | January 10, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Finance Minister Denies Correlation Between Tax Checks on Austrian Companies and Vienna's Schengen Rejection

The Finance Minister, Assen Vassilev, refuted any connection between ongoing tax inspections at numerous Austrian companies and Austria's recent rejection of Bulgaria's Schengen accession. Vassilev clarified that the inspections involving a large Austrian food chain and a petrol station were part of regular fiscal risk assessments mandated by the goods declaration regulation.

Reports circulating in the media suggested a potential correlation between the tax checks and Bulgarian business representatives' call for a boycott of Austrian goods following Vienna's decision on Bulgaria's Schengen membership. However, Vassilev explicitly dismissed these claims, highlighting that the inspections were unrelated to the diplomatic issue.

Moreover, Vassilev emphasized that, in response to Vienna's request, specialized inspections were being conducted on goods traveling to and from Austria at external borders. This process, albeit initiated by diplomatic discussions, caused delays, leading to tensions between the two nations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: finance, tax, Austria, Schengen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria