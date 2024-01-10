Urgent Cleanup: Sofia's Emergency Crews Tackle Icicle Hazards on Bridges

Responding swiftly to reports of hazardous icicles forming on bridge structures and overpasses, the teams from the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality are taking action. The Municipality's press center confirmed this initiative, highlighting ongoing efforts to clear ice accumulations from transport tunnels in the "Poduyane" district and preparations to address concerns on the "Bulgaria" Blvd overpass.

Regular field inspections are being conducted by these teams throughout the city, including night patrols, to assess transport infrastructure. The Municipality emphasizes the importance for building owners to take measures to remove or secure areas where icicles can form, particularly under eaves and roofs, to prevent potential accidents.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a yellow code warning for low temperatures today, covering several regions, including Sofia and surrounding areas. This alert serves as a cautionary reminder for residents and authorities to remain vigilant during the ongoing wintry conditions.