Urgent Cleanup: Sofia's Emergency Crews Tackle Icicle Hazards on Bridges

Society » INCIDENTS | January 10, 2024, Wednesday // 15:21
Bulgaria: Urgent Cleanup: Sofia's Emergency Crews Tackle Icicle Hazards on Bridges @Pexels

Responding swiftly to reports of hazardous icicles forming on bridge structures and overpasses, the teams from the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality are taking action. The Municipality's press center confirmed this initiative, highlighting ongoing efforts to clear ice accumulations from transport tunnels in the "Poduyane" district and preparations to address concerns on the "Bulgaria" Blvd overpass.

Regular field inspections are being conducted by these teams throughout the city, including night patrols, to assess transport infrastructure. The Municipality emphasizes the importance for building owners to take measures to remove or secure areas where icicles can form, particularly under eaves and roofs, to prevent potential accidents.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a yellow code warning for low temperatures today, covering several regions, including Sofia and surrounding areas. This alert serves as a cautionary reminder for residents and authorities to remain vigilant during the ongoing wintry conditions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, emergency, icicle, safety
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria