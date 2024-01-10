Joint Effort: Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey Forge Black Sea Demining Alliance

Deputy Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov is set to depart for Turkey today, authorized by a Council of Ministers decision to sign a Memorandum between Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey. This landmark agreement establishes a Mine Counter Measures Group in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea), with the signing ceremony scheduled for January 11 in Istanbul.

The initiative for MCM Black Sea was introduced by Turkey in August 2023, aiming to secure the safety of Black Sea shipping lanes and address the threat of sea mines, particularly in the aftermath of Russia's actions in Ukraine. Emphasizing its peaceful intent, the mission is not targeted against any specific nation but focuses on safeguarding regional waters. The Ministry of Defence underlines that MCM Black Sea aims to enhance collaboration and foster positive relations among participating countries, operating in harmony with existing NATO activities and defense strategies in the Black Sea region.

This collaborative initiative seeks to bolster maritime security in the Black Sea, reinforcing cooperation and regional stability among Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey. The memorandum signifies a significant step in joint efforts to address emerging threats and ensure the safety of vital sea routes.