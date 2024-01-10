Hitler Obituaries Shock Sofia Synagogue

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has taken a necessary step by self-reporting in response to disturbing reports from Bulgaria's Jewish organization "Shalom" and the Central Israeli Spiritual Council. The organizations alerted authorities to obituaries of Adolf Hitler discovered affixed to the entrance of the Sofia Synagogue.

According to the joint statement released by "Shalom" and the Spiritual Council, the defacement took place during the end of Shabbat prayers, perpetrated by masked individuals. The organizations expressed deep indignation and alarm, emphasizing that such acts glorifying the National Socialist ideology and its leaders represent not just a crime but an affront to the stance against racism and anti-Semitism that many Bulgarian citizens uphold.

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation into this abhorrent incident, assigning the Second Regional Directorate of the Sofia Police Department to conduct thorough inquiries. The investigation aims to identify the perpetrators, collect witness statements, and examine any potential video evidence related to the case.

