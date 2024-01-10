Sofia's Icy Sidewalks: 50 Injuries Reported in Morning Frost

The frigid conditions in Sofia this morning led to a surge of around 50 individuals seeking treatment at the emergency trauma unit of the "Pirogov" hospital, as reported to BNR by hospital authorities.

Emergency response teams have been active, attending to 20 incidents of injuries or cold-related distress on the streets within the past day.

Numerous residents found themselves in the emergency office of "Pirogov" due to fractures or sprains incurred from slipping on icy pathways during the frosty morning. Medical professionals identified injuries ranging from wrists, shoulders, ankles to hip joints, elaborated the medical facility.

While the hospital remains equipped to accommodate cases of frostbite, no such instances have been reported presently.

Yesterday saw a different scenario, with the Metropolitan Emergency Service responding to three cases involving homeless individuals affected by the freezing temperatures. One person was transported to "Pirogov", another was taken to the House for temporary accommodation in the "Sugar Factory" district, while the third individual was not located at the specified location provided by the 112 caller.

Emergency crews attended to 12 street casualties yesterday and an additional five incidents this morning, highlighting the pressing challenges posed by the icy conditions in the city.