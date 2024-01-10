Global Condemnation: Bulgaria, US and Allies Denounce North Korea-Russia Arms Transfers

The United States, alongside allied nations including Bulgaria, has issued a resounding condemnation of arms transfers between North Korea and Russia. This statement, undersigned by major European Union countries excluding Hungary and Slovakia, castigates the acquisition of North Korean ballistic missiles by Russia, allegedly utilized against Ukraine on December 30 and January 2.

Despite Moscow and Pyongyang refuting claims of arms deals, discussions on cooperation occurred during North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia last year, complemented by repeated visits from Russian representatives since Ukraine's conflict onset.

Notably, North Korea has faced a UN arms embargo since its inaugural nuclear bomb test in 2006. Backed by Russian support, UN Security Council resolutions prohibit arms or military equipment trade with North Korea.

Declassified intelligence cited by the White House attributes Russia's utilization of short-range ballistic missiles, supplied by North Korea, in multiple attacks on Ukraine, eliciting deep concerns among the signatories. The joint statement, co-signed by the US, European nations, Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, vehemently denounces North Korea's missile exports, coupled with Russia's use of these arms against Ukraine.

Washington intends to address this issue at the UN Security Council; however, the presence of veto powers held by Russia and China poses challenges to potential resolutions.

In response to these allegations, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov opted for a terse "No comment" when queried by reporters. Notably, a recent large-scale assault on Kharkiv resulted in civilian casualties, further intensifying concerns about regional security implications.

The global outcry against North Korea-Russia arms transfers reflects escalating tensions and raises grave concerns about the broader impact on regional and global stability.